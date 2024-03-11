Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru water crisis: Govt clarifies KRS water release is not for TN

    Bengaluru faces a severe drinking water crisis as key sources dry up. Controversy arises over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by the Congress government. The recent release of 4,000 cusecs from the KRS reservoir receives mixed reactions. Fluctuating releases spark debate amid concerns over neighboring states' water supply.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Government clarifies KRS water release is not for Tamil Nadu vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    Bengaluru is grappling with a severe drinking water crisis as key water sources such as tube wells, rivers, and lakes continue to dry up, affecting various parts of the state. Amidst this crisis, controversy has sparked over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by the Congress government, further fueling public concern.

    The recent release of 4,000 cusecs of water from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Bengaluru on March 9, following the state government's and Bangalore Water board’s requests, has raised eyebrows and generated widespread discussion. This release has been met with mixed reactions, with some applauding the move to alleviate water scarcity in Bengaluru, while others express outrage over the apparent mismanagement of precious water resources.

    Farmers express outrage as Karnataka govt releases Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu amid severe drought in state

    According to reports, Bengaluru, Mysore, and other urban and rural areas in Karnataka require approximately 1,000 cusecs of water daily from the KRS reservoir. However, concerns were raised about the diminishing water levels at the Shiva Dam in Malavalli Taluk of Mandya, where the water from KRS flows, affecting the supply to Bengaluru.

    In response to these concerns, officials from the Bengaluru Water Board visited the KRS reservoir on March 9, urging an increase in water flow to address the growing water supply problems in Bengaluru. Consequently, the release from the KRS reservoir was raised to 4,780 cusecs, resulting in an 18-inch rise in water levels at the Shiva Dam, easing the immediate water supply concerns.

    Bengaluru water crisis: Private water tanker owners given until March 15 to register themselves

    However, the fluctuating water release from the KRS reservoir has sparked further debate. On March 10, the flow was reduced to 2,769 cusecs, then further decreased to 1,008 cusecs, indicating a lack of consistency in water management strategies. Despite assurances from the Congress government that the water release was solely aimed at addressing Bengaluru's water shortage, questions persist regarding the impact on neighbouring states' water supply.

    Subsequent inspections by officials from the Cauvery Corporation and Bangalore Water Board have sought to assess the situation and gauge the water levels in dams, providing some reassurance to concerned citizens. 

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Every party wants me to be on its side, my alliance only with people of Bihar, says Chirag Paswan gcw

    Every party wants me to be on its side, my alliance only with people of Bihar, says Chirag Paswan

    India please save us too Nepalese men lured to work for Russian Army issue SOS from Ukraine war frontlines

    'India, please save us too...' Nepalese men lured to work for Russian Army issue SOS from Ukraine war (WATCH)

    PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway today, Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory; Check routes to avoid gcw

    PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway today, Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory; Check routes to avoid

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to be in Palakkad on March 15, Pathanamthitta on March 17 anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to be in Palakkad on March 15, Pathanamthitta on March 17

    Principal turns middle school into bedroom in Bihar's Jamui (WATCH)

    Principal turns middle school into bedroom in Bihar's Jamui (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish breaks 87-year-old record, creates history as youngest to win two Academy Awards RKK

    Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish breaks 87-year-old record, creates history as youngest to win two Academy Awards

    Oscars 2024: Emma Stone suffers 'oops moment' on stage; wins best actress for 'Poor Things' RBA

    Oscars 2024: Emma Stone suffers 'oops moment' on stage; wins best actress for 'Poor Things'

    Every party wants me to be on its side, my alliance only with people of Bihar, says Chirag Paswan gcw

    Every party wants me to be on its side, my alliance only with people of Bihar, says Chirag Paswan

    Zee Cine Awards 2024: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and others attend in best outfits RKK

    Zee Cine Awards 2024: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and others attend in best outfits

    The Boy and the Heron' wins Oscars: Disney Plus or Netflix? Where to watch Hayao Miyazaki's animated film RBA

    'The Boy and the Heron' wins Oscars: Disney Plus or Netflix? Where to watch Hayao Miyazaki's animated film

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon