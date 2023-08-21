Karnataka: War of words continue between BJP and Congress

A recent exchange of barbs between leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress has escalated tensions, as controversial remarks continue to dominate the political discourse. BJP former National General Secretary, CT Ravi took a swipe at the Congress, alleging that no member of the party had displayed courage during the country's state of Emergency.

"Not a single dog of the Congress fought when Emergency was imposed in the country," Ravi stated while speaking to the media persons after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee meeting on Monday.

The choice of words drew swift criticism from the Congress, which accused Ravi of resorting to inflammatory rhetoric. In response, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, addressed Ravi's comments.

He questioned the BJP's credibility by invoking a culinary metaphor, stating, "Before making chicken masala, we do not inform the chicken that we are making masala and then prepare the dish."

The statement draws a parallel between political maneuvering and the culinary world, implying that certain strategies or actions within the party need not be disclosed to others, much like the chicken being unaware of its impending fate as a dish."

While Shivakumar's comment appeared to highlight the perceived contradictions within the BJP's claims, it further intensified the verbal duel.

The reference to historical struggles added fuel to the fire, as C.T Ravi drew parallels between Shivakumar's statement and an earlier assertion made by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The CM had remarked that "no dog of BJP has fought in the freedom struggle," prompting Shivakumar to assert, "Siddaramaiah had said that no dog of BJP has fought in the freedom struggle. Therefore, Ravi said that he is giving a statement that no dog of the Congress has fought during the emergency."

The exchange underscores the deep-rooted rivalry between the two major political parties, with inflammatory language driving a wedge even deeper.

As the political arena continues to be marred by verbal sparring, it remains to be seen whether both sides will seek common ground or if the tensions will further escalate in the days to come.