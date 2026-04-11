Vijayapura police in Karnataka recovered 340 lost and stolen mobile phones worth ₹3.5 crore using the CEIR portal. The devices, traced across multiple districts and states, are now being returned to their rightful owners.

In a major success for the Vijayapura district police, as many as 340 lost and stolen mobile phones worth approximately ₹3.5 crore have been recovered and are now being returned to their rightful owners. The recovery operation, which covered complaints registered across 26 police stations, highlights the growing role of technology in modern policing. Officials credited the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal with enabling the efficient tracking and recovery of devices from different districts and even other states.

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₹3.5 Crore Worth Of Phones Recovered

Addressing a press conference at the Police Community Hall on Friday, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said that the department made effective use of the CEIR portal to act on complaints related to lost and stolen mobile phones.

“We reviewed all complaints registered on the CEIR portal across the 26 police stations. This helped us track and recover 340 mobile phones, valued at ₹3.5 crore, from various districts and even other states,” he said.

He added that the process of returning the recovered phones to their owners has already begun.

CEIR Portal Proves Effective

The SP further stated that some cases are still under investigation. He urged the public to make full use of the CEIR portal, describing it as a very effective tool for tracing lost or stolen mobile devices.

“Mobile phones have become an essential part of daily life. We receive complaints about lost or stolen phones regularly. The police department is taking these complaints seriously and is actively using the CEIR portal to track them down,” he said.

Officials Present At Press Conference

Additional SP Ramangouda Hatti, DySPs Sadashiv Kattimani, Ballappa Nandagavi, Sunil Kamble, and Tulajappa Sulfi, along with CPIs Mallayya Mathapati and Pradeep Talakeri and other staff members, were also present at the press conference.