Bengaluru's Cubbon Park Police apprehended one adult accused and nine juveniles in connection with mobile phone thefts during an IPL match. The operation led to the recovery of 96 stolen mobile phones. The investigation remains ongoing.

Initial Arrests After IPL Match Thefts

Within the jurisdiction of Cubbon Park Police Station, Central Division, Bengaluru City, during the Tata IPL-2026 RCB vs SRH match held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28, mobile phones belonging to spectators and members of the public were stolen. In connection with the said incident, on March 31 2026, one accused and three juveniles in conflict with law were apprehended. Upon interrogation and investigation, approximately 21 mobile phones of various brands were recovered from the accused.

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Legal Action Initiated

The accused was produced before the Court and taken into police custody for further investigation. The three juveniles in conflict with the law were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, and as per the Court's orders, they were sent to a Government Observation Home.

Further Apprehensions

On 02nd April 2026, six more juveniles in conflict with the law connected to the case were apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. As per the Court's directions, they were also sent to a Government Observation Home.

Investigation Yields Major Phone Haul

On April 3, four persons who were in police custody were further interrogated. During the investigation, 70 stolen mobile phones of various brands, along with 5 mobile phones used for committing the offence, were recovered, totalling 75 mobile phones. On the same day, three accused were produced before the Court and were remanded to 7 days of police custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Police Team Lauded for Swift Operation

This operation was carried out under the guidance of Akshay M Hake,, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division; under the leadership of Dr. Priyadarshini Ishwar Sanikoppa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cubbon Park Sub- Division, and by Police Inspector Shri Devendrappa K.S. along with other officers and staff of Cubbon Park Police Station, who successfully apprehended the accused in a short time. (ANI)