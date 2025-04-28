The recent incident in Belagavi, where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was caught on camera nearly slapping an Additional Superintendent of Police during a public program, is nothing short of disgraceful. This shameful act, done in full view of the public, shows a complete lack of respect for the police force, which works tirelessly to maintain law and order. A Chief Minister is expected to lead by example, not behave like a street bully, humiliating a senior officer on stage. Such arrogance from a man in power is not just embarrassing for Karnataka but also dangerous for democracy. What message does this send to the people? That it’s okay to disrespect those who serve the nation? Siddaramaiah’s actions are a slap on the face of every honest officer and citizen who believes in dignity and decorum.

Praising Siddaramaiah: Pakistani Media Applauds Controversial Remarks

What’s even more troubling is the praise Siddaramaiah is reportedly receiving from Pakistani media for his comments against war with Pakistan. At a time when tensions with Pakistan are high after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, his remarks seem out of touch with the nation’s sentiments. While no one wants war, a Chief Minister should be careful not to sound like he’s pleasing a neighboring country known for sponsoring terrorism. The BJP has rightly called him out, with some even labeling him “Pakistan Ratna.” Pakistani media’s applause for Siddaramaiah raises serious questions about his priorities. Is he more interested in foreign praise than addressing the security concerns of his own state and country? This is not just a political blunder; it’s a betrayal of the trust people have placed in him.

Silence from Police: Fear and Career Priorities Over Duty

Shockingly, not a single police officer has raised their voice against this public humiliation, likely out of fear for their positions or to secure plum postings. This silence is alarming and exposes a deeper problem within the system, where officers prioritize career safety over self-respect and duty. When those tasked with upholding the law remain mute in the face of such disrespect, it erodes public trust in the police force. The CM’s actions have not only insulted an individual officer but also demoralized the entire department, and the lack of protest from within the ranks only emboldens such behavior. This culture of fear and silence must end if Karnataka’s police force is to regain its dignity and serve the people effectively.

A Dangerous Path for Karnataka’s Chief Minister

Siddaramaiah’s behavior is a worrying sign of where he is heading. His arrogance in Belagavi and his questionable statements on Pakistan show a leader who is losing his grip on responsibility. Instead of uniting people and strengthening Karnataka, he is creating controversies that weaken his own credibility. Deporting Pakistani nationals, as he has promised, is a step in the right direction, but it’s not enough to erase the damage caused by his reckless actions and words. A Chief Minister should inspire confidence, not chaos. By humiliating a police officer and inviting praise from Pakistan, Siddaramaiah is walking a dangerous path that could harm Karnataka’s pride and India’s unity.

Karnataka Deserves a Leader Who Respects Institutions

It’s time for Siddaramaiah to wake up and realize the weight of his position. Karnataka deserves a leader who respects its institutions, stands firm against external threats, and puts India first. If he continues down this road of arrogance and missteps, he risks not only his own legacy but also the trust of the people who elected him. The people of Karnataka are watching, and they will not forgive a leader who shames their state and plays into the hands of those who wish to see India weak. Siddaramaiah must apologize, correct his course, and prove he is worthy of the chair he occupies. Anything less is an insult to the people of Karnataka and the nation.

( The author Girish Linganna of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com )