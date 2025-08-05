Commuters were left stranded across Karnataka as transport workers from KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC launched a statewide strike demanding pending salaries, wage revision, and an end to privatisation, defying a Karnataka High Court order.

Hubbali: Commuters across Karnataka were left stranded as transport workers from all four major road transport corporations launched a state-wide strike on Tuesday to press for their pending demands.

The sudden halt in services has caused severe inconvenience, with visuals from Hosur Regional Bus Terminal showing long queues, confusion, and helpless passengers struggling to find alternative means of travel.

Scroll to load tweet…

Workers From All Four Transport Corporations Join Protest

Workers from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) held a strike, starting from 6 am today.

The protest has been called over demands, including the release of 38 months of outstanding salaries of transport employees, a wage revision to be made effective from January 1, 2024, the privatisation and harassment of workers should stop, and drivers from the company should be assigned to electric buses as well.

Scroll to load tweet…

This comes after talks between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state road transport corporations failed.

Commuters who relied heavily on the state transport faced problems due to the strike by workers.



Passengers Express Frustration Over Lack of Clarity

Chaos and confusion gripped passengers at the city's bus terminals as several travellers voiced frustration over the lack of communication from transport officials. With no clear updates on cancellations or delays, stranded passengers, many with urgent travel plans, were left in the dark.

A passenger told ANI, “We are here for the last one hour... We still don't know whether the bus will even come or not... It has caused a lot of inconvenience because it has not been planned well. No other options have been given for all the passengers who had booked tickets well in advance. Even the officials here are clueless...”

Scroll to load tweet…

Another passenger said, “We have our reservations already... No official here is properly responding... They are not even telling us if our bus has been cancelled. We have no clarity... My journey is very essential. I have to go. I cannot even look for a flight or train at the last moment. Even the private buses are all full. I am totally held up, unable to do anything. It's a mess here...”

Scroll to load tweet…

Government Deploys Police, Permits Private Operations

The Karnataka government has also deployed police personnel at several bus stands following the protest by workers.

As government buses are not operating, the government has decided to allow private buses to be used for public transportation to various destinations.

With government approval, private buses have started trips from the Majestic bus terminal.

Samir Pasha, a private bus driver, said, “We have been given permission to ply our buses on the routes of state transport buses. Ticket prices have also been set. We cannot charge more than the government bus tickets. Two more buses that will be sent to Hassan are coming...”

Scroll to load tweet…

Earlier on Monday, the Karnataka High Court directed the transport corporations to put on hold the proposed state-wide strike. Despite this, all four departments decided to continue their strike.