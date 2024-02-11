Karnataka: Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy faces non-bailable warrant for alleged COVID-19 violations

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court of Bengaluru has issued a non-bailable warrant against Ramalingareddy, MLA of Bengaluru BTM Assembly Constituency, and Karnataka's Transport Minister, for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulations during a political padayatra (march) led by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The incident in question occurred during the Mekedatu padayatra organised by D.K. Shivakumar, the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), prior to the Karnataka assembly elections. Local health officers and police authorities filed a complaint due to a reported disregard for prevailing COVID-19 restrictions, including mandates on social distancing, mask-wearing, and restrictions on public gatherings during the padayatra.

Following a thorough investigation, the police submitted a charge sheet to the court regarding the alleged violations of COVID-19 regulations during the padayatra. Subsequently, summonses were issued to Minister Ramalinga Reddy to appear before the court for the hearing. However, the situation escalated when Minister reportedly failed to respond to the court summons, prompting the 42nd ACMM Court Judge, J. Preet, to issue a non-bailable warrant against him.

