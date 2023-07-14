Karnataka to purchase 4000 new buses to address shortage

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has revealed plans to address the acute problem of bus shortage. Under the ambitious Shakti Yojana initiative, a staggering 4000 new buses are set to be procured. This move aims to ensure that students and employees alike can fully reap the benefits of the programme.

In response to the vote of thanks for the governor's speech, he confidently asserted that three guarantees have already been fulfilled. Efforts are underway to address the prevailing uncertainties surrounding the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, as action is set to be taken in order to bring about quality.

Furthermore, CM Siddaramaiah asserted that he has nearly resolved the perplexities surrounding Gruha Jyoti. In a surprising turn of events, the Governor's vote of thanks was successfully passed in the assembly, even in the face of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) temporary withdrawal of support for the Annabhagya Yojana rice reduction.

In a recent statement, Siddaramaiah, expressed his satisfaction with the successful implementation of the Shakti Yojana. According to him, an astounding 18 crore women passengers have so far enjoyed the benefits of this initiative. The implementation of Shakti Yojana has resulted in a shortage of buses for men.

Numerous grievances have been lodged regarding the absence of a well-organized bus system catering to the needs of both employees and students.

In a development, a decision has been reached to acquire 4,000 brand-new buses, ensuring seamless transportation for the masses. Notably, these buses will come with a host of benefits and guarantees, promising a hassle-free experience for the people.

Bommai Raised Objections

Former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai had raised concerns about the adequacy of funds allocated for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, highlighting that the current price of alcohol would render the allocated amount insufficient for a mere two days.

Responding to the context, Siddaramaiah said the former chief minister has made a financial burden during his four-year tenure, and revealed a staggering sum of Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

"During the specified period, the financial strength has been weakened as a result of loans. A staggering amount of Rs 32,410 crore has been allocated for guarantees this year. It has become evident that adjustments are necessary," he said.

In an effort to alleviate potential burdens on lower-income and middle-class individuals, a series of tax revisions have been made.

"The financial situation is risky because of the loans you took out during that time. This year's guarantee total is Rs 32,410 crore. As a result, we've made changes to the tax code to ensure that low- and middle-income families aren't penalised. This will generate Rs 13,000 crore. Only income comes in," he said.