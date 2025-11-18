Three youths in Belagavi, Karnataka, died of suffocation after using a charcoal fire indoors to keep warm during extreme cold. One youth is in critical condition. Police and authorities warn against using charcoal fires in poorly ventilated rooms.

Belagavi: In a tragic incident that has shocked the city, three youths lost their lives due to oxygen deprivation after sleeping with a charcoal fire burning beside them in a poorly ventilated room. The victims, who had returned from an event, had closed the doors and windows to keep the cold out. Another youth remains in critical condition in hospital. Authorities suspect that the combination of smoke and lack of oxygen caused the fatal suffocation. The incident highlights the dangers of using charcoal fires indoors to combat extreme cold.

Tragic End While Escaping Belagavi’s Cold

The deceased have been identified as Rihan Matte (22), Mohin Nalaband (23), and Sarfaraz Harappanahalli (22), all residents of Aman Nagar in Belagavi, Karnataka.. The fourth youth, 19-year-old Shahnawaz, is in critical condition. Extreme cold has gripped Belagavi, prompting the four to light a charcoal fire inside their room for warmth. They closed the doors and windows and fell asleep after returning from an event. As they slept, the charcoal fire produced smoke, which filled the room, leading to oxygen deprivation and ultimately suffocation.

Mala Maruthi Police Respond to the Scene

The critically ill youth has been admitted to hospital, where he is under close medical supervision. The Mala Maruthi police rushed to the scene immediately following the incident. Belagavi MLA Asif Sait visited and inspected the site. The bodies of the three deceased were shifted to the morgue, and post-mortems are expected to be conducted before the funerals later tonight. Police have also collected samples of the charcoal and its ash from the room for further investigation.

Safety Warning on Charcoal Use Indoors

The incident underscores the extreme danger of using a charcoal fire indoors, especially while sleeping. In a poorly ventilated room, a charcoal fire can quickly consume oxygen and produce smoke, leading to suffocation. Even in a well-ventilated room, sparks from a burning charcoal fire could ignite nearby materials and start a fire. Authorities and safety experts strongly advise against using charcoal fires indoors during winter.