Odisha youth named Biswajit Behera died after electrocution during a late-night visit to his girlfriend’s home in Dhenkanal on September 28. Family members allege he was lured and have lodged a complaint with Sadar police.

A youth identified as Biswajit Behera died of electrocution while visiting his girlfriend’s house in Dhenkanal district, Odisha. The incident happened late on September 28, according to a report by India Today. Biswajit was taken to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

How the incident unfolded

According to family accounts, Biswajit went to meet his girlfriend after she invited him. He reportedly climbed over the boundary wall to enter the premises. He then came into contact with an electric wire and collapsed immediately. A friend who had at first declined to join him later rushed to the spot after getting a call from the girlfriend about a crowd behind her house.

Friend tried to help, also shocked

The friend found Biswajit lying on farmland and saw him entangled in an electric wire. While trying to help, the friend also suffered an electric shock, the family said. Emergency help was called and Biswajit was rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead.

Family alleges foul play and lodges complaint

Biswajit’s family has alleged that he was lured to the house and has demanded justice. They filed a formal complaint with the Sadar police, accusing the girlfriend’s relatives of involvement in his death. The family says the circumstances are suspicious and want a full probe.

The Superintendent of Police confirmed that a case has been registered under number 403 and an investigation is underway. The SP said preliminary information points to electrocution but the investigation will determine the exact cause of death. Police are gathering witness statements, examining the site, and looking into whether the electric wire was placed deliberately.

Investigators will continue questioning witnesses and checking physical evidence. The outcome will depend on the full police inquiry and any medical or forensic findings. The family has asked authorities to move quickly and ensure a thorough, transparent probe.