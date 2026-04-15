Police in Raichur district busted an illegal racket operating from a house in Sindhanur, leading to the arrest of three people. The accused were allegedly part of an organised network. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case.

A high-tech prostitution racket acket has been busted by police in Raichur district, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

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The Sindhanur police conducted a raid at a house in National Layout on Hatti Road in Sindhanur town, where the illegal activities were allegedly being operated. The arrested individuals have been identified as Vijay, Gangadhar and Mehboob.

Police Investigation Under Way

According to police, the accused were allegedly involved in an organised illegal network operating across districts. Vijay has been identified as the key person behind the operation. All three accused are currently in custody and are being interrogated.

It is also suspected that individuals were being brought in from different locations as part of the illegal network. Police are further probing the scale and connections of the racket.

A case has been registered at the Sindhanur Rural Police Station, and further investigation is under way.