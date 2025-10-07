The Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association has requested the state government to extend Dasara holidays for primary and high school teachers. Ongoing caste census duties have increased their workload.

Bengaluru: The State Government Employees' Association has formally submitted a request to Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, urging the state government to extend the Dasara holiday period for primary and high school teachers. Typically, Dasara holidays for all primary and high schools in Karnataka are observed from September 20 to October 7.

However, this year, teachers have been heavily involved in the statewide caste census work, which began on September 22. As a result, many teachers have been occupied with additional responsibilities, combining their regular academic duties with census-related tasks, leaving them with minimal opportunity to rest and recover during the holiday period.

Physical And Mental Stress On Teachers

The association highlighted that teachers, especially in Bengaluru, are facing technical and administrative challenges related to the caste census. These challenges require them to manage both their regular school responsibilities and census duties simultaneously. According to the appeal, this dual workload has led to significant physical and mental stress among the teaching community, affecting their well-being and efficiency.

Appeal From The Employees' Association

The Employees' Association has stressed the importance of extending the Dasara holidays to ensure teachers can get the rest they need. In their request to the government, they proposed extending the holiday period for all primary and high schools in the state until October 17, emphasising that this will safeguard teachers’ health and overall welfare.

Anticipation Among Teachers

The teaching community is eagerly awaiting the state government’s response to this request. Association leaders believe that extending the holidays will allow teachers to recover from their current workload and return to academic activities with renewed energy and enthusiasm, ultimately benefiting both educators and students alike.