In Karnataka’s Kundgol town, a 16-year-old SSLC student was brutally stabbed to death by three minors. Authorities are probing the role of social media in the crime. Police have detained the accused, and investigations are ongoing.

In a shocking incident that has sent waves of grief and outrage across Karnataka’s Dharwad district, a 16-year-old SSLC student was brutally stabbed to death by fellow minors in Kundgol town on Wednesday evening. Preliminary investigations suggest the crime may have been fuelled by social media-driven bravado and violent posturing, raising serious concerns about the growing negative influence of online platforms on children and adolescents.

The victim, Ningaraj Avari (16), was a resident of Pujar Oni in Kundgol and a Class 10 student at a local aided school. Family members described him as a bright and disciplined student with aspirations for the future.

Trivial School Dispute Turns Fatal

According to initial police findings, three minors, including one studying at the same school as the victim, were involved in the murder. What reportedly began as a minor disagreement at school later escalated into a premeditated and violent attack.

On Tuesday, a Sankranti celebration was organised at the school. The accused allegedly lured Ningaraj away from the event on false pretences. The family claims that one of the boys restrained him from behind while the other two stabbed him three times with a knife. The assault took place in a public area, and Ningaraj collapsed due to severe injuries. He reportedly died on the spot before medical help could arrive.

Instagram ‘Don’ Culture Under Scanner

The victim’s parents have alleged that social media incitement played a significant role in the crime. According to them, the accused minors frequently projected themselves as “dons” on Instagram, uploading videos that glorified violence and hooliganism. They allegedly shared clips of themselves assaulting other boys to build a fearsome image online.

“The idea that beating someone up would make them look like a don was deeply rooted in their minds. Anyone who checks their social media accounts will understand everything,” — Parents of the deceased

The family clarified that there was no serious personal rivalry or love-related dispute between the boys. They suspect the murder was carried out to gain notoriety and maintain a so-called ‘cool’ image on social media.

The grieving parents recounted the devastating sequence of events that unfolded after the incident.

“Yesterday, my son went to school as usual. He never came back home in the evening. Later, the police called and informed us about the murder. I only went to the spot and saw my son. I do not know anything else,” — Ningaraj’s father

Ningaraj, a Class 10 student, had dreams of continuing his education. His family said they had no prior knowledge of any serious altercation. Police are also examining whether some of the accused, while minors, may be college students.

Three Minors Detained, Probe Ongoing

Kundgol police swiftly detained three minor boys in connection with the murder. A case has been registered at the Kundgol police station, and proceedings are underway in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police said they are probing all aspects of the case, including the exact motive, the influence of social media, the source of the knife used in the attack, and whether more individuals were involved.