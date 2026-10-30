Karnataka has released the final timetable for the 2027 SSLC and 2nd PUC examinations. Check the subject-wise exam dates for both classes, including the examination schedule for February, March and April 2027.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the final timetable for the 2026-27 SSLC and 2nd PUC Exam-1 examinations. According to the schedule released on Thursday, the SSLC examinations will be held from March 22 to April 5, 2027, while the 2nd PUC examinations will take place from February 27 to March 18, 2027. Students preparing for the board examinations can check the complete subject-wise timetable below to plan their studies and revision accordingly.

KSEAB has retained almost the entire provisional timetable released on October 8, with only one change to the 2nd PUC examination schedule. The History examination, which was initially scheduled for March 16, has been shifted to March 18. All other subject examinations will be conducted according to the provisional timetable.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Census Operations had written to the Karnataka government requesting a postponement of the 2nd PUC examinations in view of the second phase of the Census exercise scheduled for January and February. However, the state government rejected the request, following which the board proceeded with the release of the final timetable without postponing the examinations.

2nd PUC Exam-1 Final Timetable 2027

Feb 27 - Kannada, Arabic

Mar 1 - English

Mar 2 - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

Mar 3 - Geography, Psychology

Mar 4 - Sociology, Physics

Mar 5 - Accountancy

Mar 8 - Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics

Mar 9 - Economics, Geology

Mar 11 - Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparel / Made-ups and Home Furnishings, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

Mar 12 - Business Studies, Mathematics

Mar 13 - Optional Kannada, Logic, Home Science

Mar 15 - Political Science, Biology, Computer Science

Mar 16 - Statistics, Electronics

Mar 17 - Hindi

Mar 18 - History

SSLC Exam-1 Final Timetable 2027

Mar 22 - First Language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English NCERT, Sanskrit)

Mar 25 - Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music

Mar 27 - Second Language (English, Kannada)

Mar 30 - Mathematics, Sociology

Apr 2 - Third Language (Hindi, Hindi NCERT, Kannada for repeaters, Urdu, Tulu, English, Sanskrit, Konkani, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi) and NSQF subjects

Apr 3 - JTS subjects

Apr 5 - Social Science

Students appearing for the 2026-27 SSLC and 2nd PUC examinations are advised to check the final timetable carefully and note their respective examination dates. They should also refer to official KSEAB notifications for any further updates or instructions regarding the examinations.