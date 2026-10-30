Mangaluru City Corporation has introduced strict pet ownership rules, making rabies vaccination, sterilisation and proper animal care mandatory. Violations could attract fines of up to ₹50,000, while pet abandonment may lead to imprisonment.

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has issued a strict warning to pet owners within its jurisdiction, making rabies vaccination, proper animal care, sterilisation and responsible pet ownership mandatory. The civic body has warned that violations of the new rules could attract fines of up to ₹50,000, while offences involving animal abandonment and cruelty may also lead to imprisonment. The directives, issued through official circulars citing Supreme Court orders, aim to ensure animal welfare, protect public health and promote responsible pet ownership across the city.

The new guidelines are based on the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules, and the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act.

What the Official Order Says?

According to the circular, pet owners must comply with the following requirements:

Rabies Vaccination: All domestic dogs must be vaccinated against rabies.

Other Vaccinations: Veterinary doctors must administer other recommended vaccines according to the prescribed schedule.

Annual Booster Doses: Owners must ensure that their dogs receive booster doses annually, as required.

Vaccination Certificates: Owners must produce vaccination certificates during inspections by civic authorities.

Proper Nutrition: Pet owners must provide clean food, a nutritious diet and safe drinking water.

Shelter and Medical Care: Pets must have access to proper shelter and receive timely veterinary treatment.

Public Safety: Dogs must not be allowed to roam freely in public places. Owners must follow appropriate safety measures when taking them outdoors.

Pet Waste Disposal: Owners must immediately clean up after their dogs defecate in public areas. Failure to do so may attract an on-the-spot fine ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000.

Sterilisation and Dog Breeding Rules

The circular also makes the sterilisation of male and female pet dogs by authorised veterinarians mandatory. In addition, individuals and businesses involved in dog breeding or puppy sales must obtain valid registration certificates in accordance with the applicable guidelines.

The registration requirements are linked to the Karnataka State Animal Welfare Board and the relevant rules governing dog breeding and sales.

Strict Action Against Pet Abandonment

The MCC has warned that abandoning pets or puppies on roadsides or at garbage dumps is a serious offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Pet owners are expected to take responsibility for their animals and must not abandon them in public places.

According to the circular, if such negligence results in an animal's disability or death, offenders could face imprisonment of up to five years or substantial fines, depending on the applicable legal provisions. The corporation has also warned that fines of up to ₹50,000 may be imposed for such offences.

Where to Report Abandoned Puppies?

Citizens who find abandoned puppies can report the matter to the authorities by calling 9449007722. The MCC has urged residents to report such cases promptly and comply with the prescribed rules to ensure animal welfare and protect public safety.