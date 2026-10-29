A man in Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi booked a date on an app. Two transgender persons turned up at the house instead. They pulled a knife on him and looted 226 grams of gold jewelry. Chandra Layout police have registered a case and are looking for the accused.

A house owner in Bengaluru’s Nagarabhavi allegedly lost 226 grams of gold jewellery after handing over his house keys to a friend who planned to stay there for a day. According to the complaint, the incident occurred after the friend invited a visitor through a dating app. Two people allegedly arrived at the house, threatened the friend with a knife and fled with the jewellery, reportedly worth lakhs of rupees. The house owner, Rohit, subsequently lodged a police complaint.

Chandra Layout police registered a robbery case under Section 309 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

What Exactly Happened?

Rohit works at a private company and lives with his family in a rented house in Nagarabhavi. His wife travelled to Tamil Nadu on October 21. The following afternoon, Rohit left for his own house in Hesaraghatta and handed over the keys to his friend Tilak, who planned to stay at the Nagarabhavi house for a day.

According to the complaint, Tilak used the Grindr dating app that night and invited a visitor to the house.

Visitor Arrives at the House

At around 10.15 pm, a visitor wearing a mask arrived at the house. After removing the mask, the visitor was identified by Tilak as a transgender person. They spoke for some time before the visitor entered the bedroom and began searching the cupboards.

When Tilak questioned the visitor’s actions, the person allegedly warned him to remain quiet and made a phone call. Another person arrived at the house within minutes.

226 Grams of Gold Allegedly Stolen at Knifepoint

The two visitors allegedly made Tilak sit in the hall and threatened him with a knife, warning him not to raise the alarm. While one person stood guard with the weapon, the other reportedly forced open a bedroom cupboard and took the gold jewellery.

The two then allegedly pushed Tilak aside and fled with the valuables. Tilak later called Rohit and informed him about the incident.

Rohit returned to the house and found that 226 grams of gold jewellery were missing. The stolen items reportedly included a mangalsutra chain, a necklace, bangles, three gold chains, a bracelet, five rings and three pairs of earrings.

Police Launch Investigation

Rohit subsequently lodged a complaint with the Chandra Layout police, who registered a robbery case under Section 309 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and mobile phone call records to identify and trace the suspects.