Aditya Singh, an Indian transformation coach, went viral after sharing his decision to quit a high-paying airline job in Qatar, earning Rs 2.5 lakh monthly, to return to India. Despite initial family opposition, he settled in Mysuru, citing its high quality of life and cleanliness.

An Indian man has gone viral after revealing why he gave up a well-paying job in Qatar, earning Rs 2.5 lakh a month, to return to India and settle in Mysuru, Karnataka. Three years after making the decision, Aditya Singh says he is grateful for the life he has built, even though his career comes with its own challenges.

Singh, a transformation coach, shared his experience in a video on Instagram, recalling how he left a job with one of Qatar's leading airlines despite his family's reservations about the move.

“I was earning Rs 2.5 lakh a month three years ago when I decided to quit my job and return to India. I was working for one of the best airlines in Qatar, and my family was not very happy with my decision,” he said. Why He Chose Mysuru Over a High-Paying Job Leaving behind a substantial monthly salary meant taking a risk, particularly when his family did not support the decision. However, Singh chose to return to India and build a life that better suited his personal priorities.

Watch the viral video here:

Looking back at the past three years, he said he was happy with how things had turned out. He is now married and settled in Mysuru, a city he appreciates for its cleanliness and quality of life.

“Three years later, when I look at my life, I have got married and settled in what I feel is one of the best cities in India - Mysuru, one of the cleanest cities. The quality of life is amazing,” he said. ‘I Am Living Life on My Terms’ Singh acknowledged that returning to India has not made his professional life completely comfortable. He continues to face work-related challenges but believes the freedom to make his own choices makes the journey worthwhile.

“So, I took the risk, although not many people appreciated my decision at the time. But when I look at my life now, of course, it is not easy. It is not as though I am living a very comfortable life. There are challenges when it comes to work, but I am living life on my terms,” he said.

He also highlighted the independence that comes with choosing his lifestyle willingly. “There are days when I have to wake up late at night, but there is a lot of freedom when you do it willingly. For this life, I am grateful.” Social Media Users React Singh's story resonated with people who had made similar career changes. One former Qatar Airways crew member wrote, “I was cabin crew too, and when I left, everyone said it was the wrong decision. But today, I am building my own legacy.”

Another user highlighted the importance of personal freedom, while a viewer praised the decision to prioritise peace over external expectations.