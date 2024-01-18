Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Sringeri Mutt's Shankaracharya debunks INDI alliance's 'Pran Pratishtha' boycott claims

    Despite the INDI alliance's claim of Shankaracharyas boycotting the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Sringeri Mutt's Shankaracharya has debunked the narrative by confirming active participation, putting an end to speculations.
     

    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    In a decisive response to opposition claims surrounding the alleged boycott of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Sringeri Mutt in Karnataka has clarified its stance. Contrary to assertions, the Shankaracharya of Sringeri Mutt affirms active participation in the Pran Pratistha ceremony scheduled for January 22.
    The Kudali Sringeri Maha-Samsthan, also known as Sringeri Mutt, stands as one of the four Hindu mutt established by Adi Shankaracharya in the 8th century. Dismissing notions of a collective boycott by Shankaracharyas, the Sringeri Mutt's declaration emphasizes its commitment to actively participating in the significant Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

    The Kudli Sringeri MahaSamsthan, a prominent Shankarite institution with a rich history spanning over 2000 years, has accepted the invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Sri Ram at Ayodhya on 22nd January 2024. This development comes amidst conflicting reports regarding the attendance of Shankaracharyas at the ceremony, with the INDI alliance stating that none of them would be present. The Kudli Mutt's public notice not only dispels the narrative but also expresses great joy and satisfaction at being a part of this historic moment in Bharat's civilizational struggle.

    The public notice by Sringeri Mutt reveals that Sri Abhinava Shankara Bharati Mahaswami, the 72 Peethadhipati of the Samsthan, is actively participating in the Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya on 22nd January 2024. Mahaswami is embarking on his journey from Kudali Mutt on 18th January 2024, and his arrival in Ayodhya is expected on 21st January. 

    The Shankaracharya of Puri's Govardhan Mutt had openly criticized the opposition for their assertion that Shankaracharyas would be absent from the Pran Pratistha ceremony, alleging it to be a politically motivated move to brand the event as a "BJP-RSS affair".

