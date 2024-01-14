Lifestyle

Ram Mandir: Here's why Shankaracharyas rejected Ayodhya's invite

Sanatan Dharma principles

Four Shankracharyas rejected to attend the January 22 Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya because the ceremony did not adhere to Sanatan Dharma principles. 

Incomplete construction

According to Shastras, deity pranpratishtha cannot be performed in a partially completed temple. 

Rush inauguration due to elections?

However, due to elections, the temple's inauguration is taking place at Ayodhya for the next two years.

Rejection of invite

Shankaracharyas, the top gurus of Sanatan Dharma should conduct the rituals and prayers, but they have been ignored and new purported Shankaracharyas have been appointed.

Shankaracharyas upset with Prime Minister?

Shankaracharya said they are not against Ram Mandir or the Prime Minister, but if they forget the rituals and disrespect holy teachings, the existence of Ram Mandir is meaningless. 

Who are the Shankaracharyas

The Shankaracharyas are the heads of four great temples known as 'peeths': Joshimath in Uttarakhand, Dwarka in Gujarat, Puri in Odisha, and Sringeri in Karnataka.

