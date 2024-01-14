Ram Mandir: Here's why Shankaracharyas rejected Ayodhya's invite

Lifestyle
Four Shankracharyas rejected to attend the January 22 Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya because the ceremony did not adhere to Sanatan Dharma principles.
According to Shastras, deity pranpratishtha cannot be performed in a partially completed temple.
However, due to elections, the temple's inauguration is taking place at Ayodhya for the next two years.
Shankaracharyas, the top gurus of Sanatan Dharma should conduct the rituals and prayers, but they have been ignored and new purported Shankaracharyas have been appointed.
Shankaracharya said they are not against Ram Mandir or the Prime Minister, but if they forget the rituals and disrespect holy teachings, the existence of Ram Mandir is meaningless.
The Shankaracharyas are the heads of four great temples known as 'peeths': Joshimath in Uttarakhand, Dwarka in Gujarat, Puri in Odisha, and Sringeri in Karnataka.