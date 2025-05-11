Two Karnataka soldiers, Jayant from Uttara Kannada and Gururaj Hadagil from Kalaburagi, cut short their personal time to rejoin duty for Operation Sindoor, earning widespread praise for their dedication and patriotism.

Karwar: A soldier’s decision to cut short his honeymoon and rejoin his battalion has earned widespread praise. Jayant, a resident of Siddapura in Uttara Kannada district, currently serves in the CRPF battalion in Chhattisgarh. Just nine days after his wedding, he left his wife to join his unit for Operation Sindoor.

Jayant and his wife had planned a honeymoon trip to Ooty on May 1. However, while travelling to Mysuru, he received an urgent call from his battalion to report for duty. Without hesitation, he informed his family and responded immediately. The people of Siddapura, along with his family, honoured Jayant and wished him victory in battle.

Urgent call from the army

Gururaj Hadagil, a soldier from Kalaburagi who was on a month’s leave to spend time with his family, also received an urgent call to return. A sepoy in the Indian Army, Gururaj was home for just four days when he was summoned due to the commencement of Operation Sindoor.

Gururaj, a resident of Savalagi in Afzalpur Taluk of Kalaburagi District, prioritised his duty to the nation above personal time. He serves on the Punjab border and is now preparing to travel from Sedam to rejoin his unit in Punjab and guard the nation.