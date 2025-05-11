Dr MN Rajendra Kumar pledged ₹3 crore for the welfare and development of soldiers at the 'Rajata Sambhrama-2025' convention in Mangaluru. He highlighted the growth of Navodaya self-help groups and their role in empowering women.

Mangaluru : Dr MN Rajendra Kumar, founder of Navodaya Grama Vikasa Charitable Trust and chairman of SCDCC Bank, announced a ₹3 crore donation for the welfare and development of soldiers protecting the country. The announcement was made at the 'Rajata Sambhrama-2025' convention of Navodaya self-help groups, held on Saturday at Goldfinch City, Bangrakulur, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, under the aegis of the Navodaya Grama Vikasa Charitable Trust.

Speaking at the convention, Rajendra Kumar praised the bravery of Indian soldiers fighting against terrorism at the borders. He pledged the ₹3 crore donation to support their development and morale while also raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in support of the soldiers.

Expanding Navodaya associations

Rajendra Kumar shared that the Navodaya associations would be extended to additional districts, as the Navodaya self-help groups have empowered women to achieve equality with men. Through these efforts, women have shown their strength and potential. He emphasised that the aim is to make women more self-reliant through these groups.

Reflecting on the growth of Navodaya, he recalled that 30 years ago, when he became president of SCDCC Bank, women were less likely to step out of their homes. With this in mind, Navodaya self-help groups were launched 25 years ago, and today, they operate across 9 districts, supporting lakhs of families.

Felicitation of Dr MN Rajendra Kumar and his wife, Aruna Rajendra Kumar, was a special highlight of the event, as they were honoured with a huge garland and a memento from the women of the Navodaya self-help group.