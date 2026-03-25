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Karnataka Shocker! Mysuru 'Fake Doctor' Accused By Wife, Linked To Death And Sexual Abuse Cases
Vinay, an alleged Ayurvedic doctor in Mysuru, is accused of cheating multiple women. One doctor, Nagashree, died after 12 years in coma, while another young woman committed suicide. His wife has revealed shocking details of his bizarre sexual abuse.
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The 'psycho' doctor from Mysuru
People say doctors are like gods, but this man from Mysuru, Vinay, is a different story. He calls himself an Ayurvedic doctor, but shocking truths are now tumbling out. He's accused of being a serial offender who trapped women in the name of love, leading to death and misery.
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The fraudulent doctor
This 'fraudulent doctor' ran a clinic near Hanagodu in Hunsur taluk. His real face is now exposed. After his wife filed a case of bizarre sexual harassment, his dark past and old affairs are coming to light. People are now demanding strict police action against him.
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Thrilling story behind the doctor's death
This story goes back 12 years. Dr. Nagashree was working at a private Ayurvedic hospital in Mysuru when Vinay joined as a junior. He tricked his senior into a relationship, promising marriage. But when she asked to get married, he backed out, making an excuse that his family wouldn't approve as she was two years older than him.
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Gave injection in Srirangapatna lodge
Vinay then suggested a suicide pact. He took Dr. Nagashree to a lodge in Srirangapatna. After they both took sleeping pills, he allegedly gave her an overdose injection to kill her. She slipped into a coma, but he was unharmed. After 12 long years in a coma, Dr. Nagashree recently passed away.
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Chartered Accountant Gowthami
Gowthami Hiremath, a Chartered Accountant, met Dr. Vinay on Facebook in 2017 after she returned from England. They dated for a year. Shockingly, Gowthami later committed suicide. Her father filed a police complaint blaming Vinay for her death, but he allegedly used his influence to escape the case.
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Married the 3rd girl, Vinoda
His third victim was Vinoda, a girl from a village near Hanagodu, whom he married. She left him just 15 days later. He allegedly started harassing her for dowry within a week, demanding that her family transfer land to his name to cover wedding expenses.
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Demand for strange sex
Vinoda alleges that when she refused his dowry demands, the torture began. He would allegedly drug her juice to make her drowsy and demand 'unnatural sex' at night. She claims he even threatened her with a gun if she didn't comply.
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