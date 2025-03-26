user
BREAKING: BJP expels MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal for 6 years over 'anti-party' activities

BJP expelled Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal for six years over repeated indiscipline, including anti-party remarks and controversial statements. His expulsion follows legal trouble over derogatory comments against Kannada actor Ranya Rao.

Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 26, 2025, 5:58 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal from the party for six years over repeated violations of party discipline. The decision was communicated through an official letter from the party’s Central Disciplinary Committee, signed by Member Secretary Om Pathak.

According to the letter, the committee reviewed Yatnal’s response to a show-cause notice issued on February 10, 2025, but found his assurances of good conduct unsatisfactory.

Despite repeated warnings, the MLA continued to make statements against the party’s leadership, leading to his expulsion with immediate effect. The letter also confirmed that Yatnal had been stripped of any party positions he previously held.

MLA from Karnataka's Bijapur City, Yatnal is known for his outspoken views. He had been a vocal critic of BJP's Karnataka leadership, frequently making controversial remarks. His expulsion highlights the party’s strict stance against indiscipline, especially at a time when internal cohesion is crucial. 

Sources indicate that BJP high command made the decision after assessing the potential impact of his statements on the party’s image and unity.

This move comes amid speculation about Yatnal’s next political step, as he had previously hinted at exploring other options if he faced action from the party. With the expulsion now official, all eyes will be on his response and possible future alliances.

Yatnal had also courted controversy over his derogatory remarks against Kannada actor Ranya Rao, which led to a legal case against him. His comments were widely condemned, prompting the police to register a case under relevant sections of the law.

The incident further fueled criticism of his conduct, adding to the list of reasons behind his expulsion from the BJP. His remarks not only sparked outrage in the film industry but also drew backlash from political circles, reinforcing his image as a rebel within the party.

