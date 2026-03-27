In Chitradurga, Karnataka, a longstanding feud turned deadly as a man was brutally killed after refusing to compromise. Police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation, highlighting the dangers of unresolved personal conflicts escalating into violence.

In a shocking incident in Bhimasamudra Camp village, Chitradurga taluk, a longstanding personal feud ended in tragedy when a man was brutally killed after being struck on the head with a large stone. The attack has left the local community in shock, highlighting how unresolved disputes can escalate into fatal violence. Police have arrested the accused, and an investigation is underway.

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Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as Kantharaj, 35, a resident of Bhimasamudra Camp village. He sustained severe head injuries and was initially taken to a local hospital before being shifted to a hospital in Davanagere for advanced treatment. Despite medical efforts, Kantharaj succumbed to his injuries.

Accused Taken Into Custody

The police have arrested 57-year-old Narasimhappa, also from Bhimasamudra Camp village, in connection with the murder. He is currently in police custody as further investigations continue.

The Old Feud

According to police reports, Kantharaj and Narasimhappa had a long-standing personal enmity dating back to 2020, when Kantharaj had assaulted Narasimhappa. Following that incident, Narasimhappa filed a police complaint against him.

Over time, Narasimhappa reportedly attempted to settle the matter amicably. He offered Kantharaj ₹20,000 as a compromise, which Kantharaj refused. The unresolved conflict eventually reignited, leading to a fatal confrontation.

Murder Over Refusal to Compromise

The argument escalated yesterday evening, during which Narasimhappa allegedly struck Kantharaj on the head with a large stone. The attack caused critical injuries, ultimately resulting in Kantharaj’s death.

Police Investigation

The Chitradurga Rural Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the murder. Authorities have urged the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands and have highlighted the dangers of letting personal disputes escalate unchecked.