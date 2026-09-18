Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar outlined the government's development priorities for the Coastal and Malnad regions, focusing on local employment, natural resources and long-pending demands. He spoke ahead of the special Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said the State government is taking steps to accelerate development in the Coastal and Malnad regions by making better use of their natural and human resources. Speaking to reporters at Mangaluru International Airport after arriving in the city ahead of the special Cabinet meeting, Shivakumar said the government wants to create more local employment opportunities, curb migration and address long-pending demands from the region.

Shivakumar highlighted the coastal belt's 340-km coastline and said its potential needs to be utilised effectively to support development. He also stressed the need to create more employment opportunities locally to reduce migration from the Coastal and Malnad regions.

The Chief Minister said the Coastal and Malnad regions have a highly educated and talented population and that the government needs to provide people with better local opportunities and support.

He added that people in the coastal belt have raised several demands over the past 30 to 40 years. Local leaders, party workers and legislators, including BJP MLAs and MPs, have submitted their demands to the government. Shivakumar said these demands were on his mind and that the Cabinet meeting would consider measures to address as many of them as possible.

Special Assembly Session On Kasturirangan Report

The Karnataka government has opposed the implementation of the Kasturirangan report, citing concerns over its impact on farmers and residents in the Malnad region. A special two-day legislative session has been convened to discuss the report and drought-related issues.

Shivakumar said MLAs would be given an opportunity to express their views on the Kasturirangan report during the special session. He also said he would personally visit areas that could be affected by the report and interact with residents to understand their concerns.

The special legislative session will also discuss the drought situation and issues affecting farmers, according to the Chief Minister. The Forest Minister is also expected to present the department's report on the Kasturirangan recommendations.

Shivakumar Responds To Question On Umar Khalid Remark

Reporters also asked Shivakumar about a recent comment by Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad concerning Umar Khalid. The Chief Minister said he was not aware of the matter and would speak directly to Hariprasad about it.

Guard Of Honour At Mangaluru Airport

The police department accorded a guard of honour to Shivakumar after his arrival at Mangaluru International Airport. District administration officials welcomed the Chief Minister, while local party leaders were also present to receive him.

The special Cabinet meeting is being held at Praja Soudha in Padil, Mangaluru, on September 18. It is the first Karnataka Cabinet meeting to be held in Mangaluru and is focused on development issues concerning the coastal and Malnad regions.