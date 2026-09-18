Karnataka locals have demanded a new railway line connecting Dharmasthala via Mangaluru and Ujire. The proposed route could improve connectivity for devotees, tourists, residents, students and commuters across Dakshina Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada district urgently needs an expansion of its railway network to improve connectivity and boost local tourism. At present, devotees travelling to Dharmasthala from other cities largely depend on buses, while tourists and local residents have long sought direct railway connectivity to the temple town. With increasing traffic congestion making road journeys more time-consuming and exhausting, there is growing demand for the Central and State governments to explore extending train services from Mangaluru to other parts of the district.

A railway line currently connects Subramanya Road with Mangaluru, with trains from Bengaluru and Mangaluru operating on the route. However, people living in and around Ujire, Dharmasthala and Beltangady continue to face difficulties due to limited railway connectivity.

Locals Need Trains As Much As Devotees

Dharmasthala attracts a large number of devotees throughout the year, but many passengers are unable to rely on train travel because of poor last-mile connectivity. Travellers have to cover an additional 55 to 60 km by road from the nearest railway station to reach Dharmasthala.

Residents of Malavantige, Didupe, Neriya, Mundaje, Dharmasthala, Beltangady, Aladangady and Venur often have to travel all the way to Mangaluru to catch a train. Catching an early morning train can be particularly difficult for these residents. They may have to wake up at odd hours, hire private vehicles to reach Mangaluru or stay with relatives or friends the previous night. Without such arrangements, train travel remains difficult for many people in the region.

Thousands of professionals from Beltangady taluk work in Bengaluru and other cities, while government employees frequently travel to Bengaluru for official work. A road journey from Dharmasthala to Bengaluru covers around 300 km and can take eight to 10 hours. Senior citizens can find such long journeys particularly challenging.

Bus fares, both government and private, also continue to rise. Introducing a new rail route connecting Subramanya Road through Mangaluru, Ujire and Dharmasthala could benefit residents of Beltangady, Bantwal, Puttur and Kadaba taluks.

Proposed Subramanya-Mangaluru Railway Line

Diverting some Bengaluru-Mangaluru trains through the proposed route and introducing new services between Mangaluru and Subramanya could improve connectivity for residents and visitors. The proposal could also benefit the tourism sector by making Dharmasthala and other destinations in the region more accessible.

Beltangady residents working in Mangaluru could benefit from improved connectivity for their daily commute. Students would also have an easier and more convenient mode of transport. Small businesses and home-based product markets could benefit from increased movement of people and goods.

The proposed railway connectivity could also strengthen links between important towns, pilgrimage centres and tourist destinations in the region.

George Fernandes played a key role in the development of the Konkan Railway despite the challenges involved in the project. With advances in technology and railway infrastructure, proponents of the proposal argue that better rail connectivity between Mangaluru, Dharmasthala and Subramanya should now be explored.

The State government has been urged to take up the proposal with the Central government and seek consideration of the project. Supporters of the proposal have also suggested that the State government raise the issue during the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held in Mangaluru this Friday.

Separation From Kerala Could Benefit ,Karnataka

The Union Railway Ministry recently separated the Mangaluru railway network from the Palakkad division of Southern Railway and brought it under the Mysuru division of South Western Railway. The move is expected to have implications for railway administration and connectivity in coastal Karnataka.

Experts have said the change could benefit the coastal region and other parts of Karnataka, while the Mysuru division could also see an increase in revenue.

With the administrative change, residents of coastal Karnataka, particularly those in Beltangady taluk, are now hoping that their long-standing demand for improved railway connectivity will receive greater attention.