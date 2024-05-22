Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Scam in procurement of medicines, materials at hospitals; Health dept issues strict guidelines

    The Karnataka Health Department has implemented the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) rules to address irregularities in procurement processes. Suppliers must bid within a week based on KTPP price lists, ensuring fair pricing. Violations will lead to disciplinary action, including bearing financial losses.

    Karnataka: Scam in procurement of medicines, materials at hospitals; Health dept issues strict guidelines vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 22, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

    Following the uncovering of irregularities in the procurement process of medicines and materials across several healthcare institutions, the Karnataka Health Department has taken decisive action to ensure transparency and accountability in future tenders.

    Recent inspections by the vigilance team revealed discrepancies in the tender processes of local hospitals and various institutions, exposing loopholes that led to the purchase of drugs and materials at inflated prices, significantly exceeding market rates.

    Which medicines are going to be costlier from April 2024?

    In response to these findings, the Health Department has mandated the adoption of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) rules for all procurement tenders involving State Grants, AB-ARK Grants, or National Health Campaign grants. Under these regulations, notifications must be issued, specifying the prices of medicines and materials as per the KTPP price list. Suppliers will be given a one-week deadline to come forward with bids, and only those offering lower rates within this timeframe will be considered for procurement.

    The department has emphasized that strict adherence to these guidelines is paramount, warning that any violations will result in disciplinary action against responsible officers and staff, including bearing the financial losses incurred by the department due to such malpractice.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 4:17 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Viral photo shows woman attending team meeting on laptop while shoe shopping, Internet reacts vkp

    Bengaluru: Viral photo shows woman attending team meeting on laptop while shoe shopping, Internet reacts

    Mysuru tragedy: Family of four dies in sleep due to suspected cylinder leak vkp

    Mysuru tragedy: Family of four dies in sleep due to suspected cylinder leak

    'No penalty until June 12 for delay in HSRP number plates installation': Karnataka government assures High Court vkp

    ‘No penalty until June 12 for delay in HSRP number plates installation’: Karnataka govt assures HC

    IPL 2024: Bengaluru fan offers free Pani Puri if RCB win finals and lift maiden IPL trophy vkp

    IPL 2024: Bengaluru fan offers free Pani Puri if RCB win finals and lift maiden IPL trophy

    Conspiracy inside Karnataka Congress for CM's chair: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai vkp

    ‘Conspiracy inside Karnataka Congress for CM’s chair’: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Recent Stories

    Pune Porsche accident: Ink thrown at builder Vishal Agarwal outside district court (WATCH) gcw

    Pune Porsche accident: Builder Vishal Agarwal sent to judicial custody till Friday, ink thrown outside court

    Buddha Purnima 2024: Are banks closed on May 23? check state wise list gcw

    Buddha Purnima 2024: Are banks closed on May 23?

    Pune Porsche accident: Teenager's family in drink-driving case allegedly linked to underworld; check details AJR

    Pune Porsche accident: Teenager's family in drink-driving case allegedly linked to underworld; check details

    Jennifer Lopez wears Manish Malhotra-designed necklace to 'Atlas' premiere RKK

    Jennifer Lopez wears Manish Malhotra-designed necklace

    cricket IPL 2024: Serious security threat to Virat Kohli leads to RCB cancelling practice session osf

    IPL 2024: Serious security threat to Virat Kohli leads to RCB cancelling practice session

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon