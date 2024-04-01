Lifestyle

Which medicines are going to be costlier from April 2024?

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has issued a notification announcing that prices for essential medicines would rise beginning April 1.

The list includes crucial drugs like Amoxicillin, Amphotericin B, Benzoyl peroxide, Cefadroxil, Cetirizine, Dexamethasone.

Fluconazole, Folic Acid, Heparin, Ibuprofen and Pain killers like Diclofenac, Ibuprofen, Mefenamic acid, Paracetmol, Morphine will become expensive from today.

Antidotes, like activated Charcoal, D-Penicillamine, Nalaxone, Snake venom antiserum, will also become costly. 

Antibiotics like Amoxicillin, Ampicillin, Benzylpenicillin, Cefadroxil, Cefazolin, Ceftriaxone.

Covid management medications will also cost higher starting today.

