Bengaluru: In the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 tourists dead and many injured, Karnataka has stepped up internal security measures. The state is now on high alert amid growing concerns over potential sleeper cells and undocumented immigrants, particularly from Pakistan.

Following the Centre’s suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has assured strict action against illegal residents. “We are working in coordination with central intelligence agencies. Any Pakistani national found living illegally, especially in Bengaluru, will be identified and deported through the High Commission,” he said.

The Bengaluru police have launched a targeted verification drive, focusing on areas with a high density of lodges, guesthouses, and informal settlements. These localities are under scrutiny as potential hideouts for illegal residents.

Additionally, officers from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been stationed inside police stations across the city to monitor intelligence inputs and respond quickly to potential threats.

Security agencies are on alert for sleeper cell activity, with concerns that such operatives might be hiding in plain sight. Authorities say individuals without valid documentation will be detained and handed over to the relevant diplomatic missions.

This move comes amid national efforts to tighten border control and enhance urban security following one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent years, reminiscent of the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

While the public has been urged to remain calm, police have requested cooperation with verification drives. The state has reiterated that action will be taken sensitively and in accordance with the law. As Bengaluru tightens its security net, residents are being encouraged to report any suspicious activity. The situation remains fluid, and authorities continue to monitor developments closely.