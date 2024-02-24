Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Retired Soldier loses life as lorry collides with Bolero on NH48 near Tumkur

    A collision between a lorry and a Bolero near Oorukere in Tumkur Taluk on National Highway 48 resulted in the death of retired soldier Basavaraju and left police constable Santosh with a broken leg. The lorry was clearing the aftermath of a previous accident. Investigations are underway by Tumkur Rural Police Station.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

    A devastating incident occurred early morning near Oorukere in Tumkur Taluk, a collision between a lorry and a Bolero has shaken the local community. The accident, which occurred on National Highway 48, resulted in the tragic death of retired soldier Basavaraju and left police constable Santosh with a broken leg.

    The collision occurred as the lorry attempted to pass through the area while clearing the aftermath of a previous accident. Basavaraju, who was serving in the emergency vehicle of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), tragically lost his life on the spot. 

    Constable Santosh, stationed at Tumkur Rural Police Station, sustained serious injuries and was promptly admitted to Tumkur District Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered under Tumkur Rural Police Station, and authorities are investigating the collision's circumstances.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
