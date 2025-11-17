A total of 29 blackbucks have died at the Kittur Chennamma Mini Zoo in Belagavi, raising major concern. Veterinarians suspect Galale disease, but the exact cause will be confirmed after lab reports. Samples have been sent for detailed analysis.

Belagavi: The alarming series of mysterious blackbuck deaths at the Kittur Chennamma Mini Zoo in Bhutaramanahatti, Belagavi taluk, continues to raise serious concern. Another blackbuck died on Sunday, taking the total toll to 29 deaths within just a few days. According to expert veterinarians, the mortality appears to be linked to Galale disease (Haemorrhagic Septicaemia), a fast-spreading bacterial infection that commonly affects livestock and wild herbivores. However, the exact cause will be confirmed only after the laboratory report is received.

Samples Sent for Laboratory Analysis

Kidney, heart, liver, and blood samples from the deceased blackbucks have been collected and sent for detailed examination. Dr Chandrashekhar stated that the final report will be submitted to the Forest Department Minister. In light of the rising fatalities, an expert team visited the Kittur Chennamma Mini Zoo on Sunday and conducted post-mortem examinations on four more blackbucks.

Post-Mortem Examination Findings

Due to a suspected bacterial infection, 20 blackbucks died on Thursday, 8 on Saturday, and 1 on Sunday. Of the 29 deaths, post-mortems were conducted on 25 animals, and their last rites have been performed.

“We have conducted autopsies and collected all necessary samples to identify the disease affecting the animals. These samples have been sent to the Bannerghatta Zoo laboratory, and the report is expected within two days,” said Dr Manjunath.

No Staff Negligence Found So Far

Authorities have indicated that there is no evidence of negligence on the part of the zoo staff. Precautionary measures were initiated immediately after the initial deaths were reported.

“It is suspected that the blackbucks died due to Galale disease. No negligence has been found so far. However, if any staff member is found responsible after investigation, action will be taken,” said Dr Sunil Panwar, Member Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka.