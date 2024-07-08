Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Rare otters found playing on Tungabhadra river banks in Davangere as dam fills up

    Heavy rainfall in Karnataka has caused the Tungabhadra River to overflow, affecting daily life and leading to the sighting of rare otters in Harihar taluk. The increased water flow has benefited drought-prone areas, filling lakes and bringing joy to farmers. The Eta Irrigation Scheme is in progress, further improving water distribution in the region.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    The wetlands region in Karnataka has been experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to the Tungabhadra River overflowing and affecting daily life in central Karnataka. Adding to the spectacle, rare otters have been spotted in the river in Harihar taluk, drawing curious onlookers with their playful antics.

    The continuous rain in the hill country has caused the Tungabhadra River's flow rate to increase daily. In Honnali and Harihar taluk, the river is overflowing. The Tunga basin has been receiving widespread rainfall, filling the Tunga Reservoir, which has resulted in excess water being released into the Bhadra Dam.

    Karnataka rains: IMD issues red alert to coast, yellow alert to North Karnataka amid heavy downpour for 3 days

    Although the dam gate has been repaired, the leaked water continues to flow into the Tungabhadra River. On Sunday, the bathing ghat at the Ukkadagatri shrine in Davangere district was submerged.

    Residents of Honnali, Harihara Bridges, Ukkadagatri, and Nadipatra villages are witnessing the overflowing river. In the drought-prone Jagaluru taluk, farmers are overjoyed as the Tungabhadra River's water reaches them through a pipeline. This marks a significant development for the region, which has faced drought conditions for most of the last century.

    Drought looms over Chikkamagaluru as rivers run dry in Karnataka's coffee hub; check details

    The "Eta Irrigation Scheme," aimed at irrigating 57 lakes, has begun. The district administration plans to fill 30 lakes, including Tuppadahalli, during the monsoon. Water from the Tungabhadra River is being channelled to 57 lakes by gravity. The current MLA, B. Devendrappa, former MLAs S. V. Ramachandra and H. P. Rajesh, along with farmers and villagers, celebrated this achievement. They marked the occasion by sharing sweets and rejoicing as the water reached Tammur Lake, with villagers performing traditional rituals.

    In a rare sight, a herd of otters was found in the Tungabhadra River near the jack well of Rajanahalli village in Harihar taluk. The otters' presence has captivated the local villagers, who flock to the riverbanks with their children to watch the animals play. 

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
