Karnataka has emerged as India’s leader in wind energy by adding 1,331.48 MW in 2024–25. The state received top honours at Global Wind Day 2025, with Energy Minister K.J. George and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi attending the event.

Bengaluru: Karnataka has emerged as the top state in India by adding 1,331.48 MW of wind power generation capacity in 2024–25. The announcement was made during the ‘Global Wind Day-2025: Pavan-Urja – Powering the Future of India’ event held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, presented the award to Karnataka's Energy Minister KJ George, recognising the state's significant contribution to renewable energy.

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat follow behind

While Karnataka claimed the top spot, Tamil Nadu came in second with 1,136.37 MW, followed by Gujarat with 954.74 MW. In the previous year, Gujarat held the lead, with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in second and third positions, respectively. The latest figures reflect Karnataka’s rise to the top.

Energy Minister KJ George hails clean energy push

KJ George highlighted the significance of this achievement:

“By May 2025, Karnataka’s installed wind power capacity reached 7,351 MW. In the last financial year alone, we added 1,331 MW, securing the number one position in the country. This isn’t just a number; it demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing clean energy to industries, farmers, and households.”

Pride of Karnataka: Land of the Wind God

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi remarked on the symbolic importance of Karnataka’s success:

“As a Kannadiga, I’m immensely proud. Karnataka, the land of Lord Hanuman, the son of the Wind God, has made this achievement even more special. Celebrating World Wind Day here is truly meaningful.”

India’s wind energy goals and global ranking

India ranks fourth globally in wind power capacity with an installed base of 51.5 GW. The nation aims to increase the share of renewable energy to 50% by 2030 and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. Wind power will play a crucial role in achieving these targets.

Need for robust energy storage systems

Minister Joshi stressed the importance of energy storage:

“To maintain a 24/7 power supply and ensure grid stability, storage systems must be scaled up in parallel with solar and wind energy production. Additionally, electricity must be competitively priced, and exports should be a key priority.”

Dignitaries in attendance

Also present at the event were: