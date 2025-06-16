Kalaburagi District Court judge Vishwanath Muguti, recently transferred just 15 days ago, died of a heart attack while at work. His sudden demise shocked the legal community. The Bar Association suspended court in mourning.

Kalaburagi: Vishwanath Muguti (44), the third senior-most judge of the Kalaburagi District Court, passed away after suffering a heart attack inside his chambers. Despite being rushed to the hospital by staff and his driver, he was declared dead on arrival.

Collapsed while at work

Judge Muguti arrived at court on Sunday morning in good spirits. While working in his chambers, he suddenly complained of chest pain. His office staff acted quickly and transported him to Jayadeva Heart Hospital, but doctors confirmed he had passed away before reaching the facility.

A recent transfer, a sudden loss

The judge had been transferred to Kalaburagi only 15 days ago. Known for his affable personality and dedication to justice, he had already gained the respect and affection of his peers and staff.

Legal fraternity mourns the loss

His unexpected demise left the legal community in shock. The Kalaburagi District Bar Association expressed deep grief and suspended court proceedings for the day as a mark of respect. Judges, lawyers, and court personnel gathered at the hospital to pay their final respects.