Karnataka rains: Rising water levels in Belagavi rivers due to heavy downpour in Maharashtra

The coastal districts of Karnataka experienced moderate rainfall on Tuesday, providing relief to residents of low-lying areas who had been anxious about potential flooding over the past two days. By Monday, the floodwaters that had inundated areas such as Udupi and Honnavar had mostly receded, allowing many evacuees to return to their homes.

Despite the respite, heavy rains in Maharashtra's Ghat region have caused a significant inflow of 64,000 cusecs of water into the Krishna River. This has led to a rise in the water levels of major rivers in Belagavi district, sparking concerns among the local population.



On Monday, heavy rains disrupted life in parts of Udupi and Uttara Kannada. More than 110 houses in the lowlands of Udupi city and Honnavar were flooded, forcing over a hundred residents to seek refuge in safer areas. In response to the heavy rain forecast, schools and colleges were closed on Tuesday as a precaution. However, by Tuesday evening, the rainfall had reduced to moderate levels across all three coastal districts.

The water levels in several rivers, including the Krishna, Malaprabha, and Ghataprabha, have risen due to the substantial rainfall in the Western Ghats of Belagavi and Maharashtra. The backwaters of the Ghataprabha Hidkal Reservoir have even submerged the Vithala Mandir, highlighting the severity of the situation.

