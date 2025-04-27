A Bengaluru man with a household income of Rs 60 lakh questions if staying in India is worth it, citing poor infrastructure, high taxes, rising costs, and declining quality of life in his Reddit post.

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man from Bengaluru has sparked an online discussion after questioning whether it's worth staying in India. In a Reddit post, the man, who earns a combined annual household income of nearly Rs 60 lakh with his wife, shared his frustrations about life in the city.

"On paper, we're doing fine. But the quality of life here makes me wonder if staying in India is worth it anymore," he wrote, expressing dissatisfaction with poor infrastructure, traffic jams, rising living costs, and healthcare issues.

He detailed his daily struggles on Reddit, saying, "I live in Horemavu (Bangalore). It takes me 40 minutes to cover 3 km. I’m already drained by the time I reach my office. Roads are constantly congested, broken, or dug up. Projects start but never finish. Where's the accountability?"

The man also criticised India's high taxes, comparing it with other countries like Canada and Germany, where citizens pay similar taxes but get access to free healthcare and education. "We pay massive taxes and get nothing in return: no free healthcare, no decent education, not even reliable water. In countries like Canada or Germany, I'd get healthcare, better education, and public infrastructure that works," he wrote.

He further discussed the decline in living conditions, adding, "Quality of life is just sad. Dust, noise, stress, road rage – everything is overwhelming. You can’t walk peacefully or breathe clean air. I don’t feel safe sending my wife out after 7 PM." He also pointed out that while living expenses are increasing, their income is not.

"I want to contribute to this country and build something here. But the system seems to be set up to drain the working class. It feels like every rupee we pay in taxes goes into politicians' pockets. Is there hope left, or am I just naive thinking things will improve?" he questioned.

His post quickly gained attention online, with many Reddit users suggesting he consider moving abroad. "Leave India if you can. Things won't improve when politics drive quality of life," one user wrote. Another added, "Moving out sounds sensible, but it will come with its own struggles. If you're willing to sacrifice initially, your future generations will have a better environment to grow up in."

A third user commented, "India will remain a feudal society. If you're among the elite, stay; if not, leave. There's nothing wrong with migrating if it leads to a better, more comfortable life. Do your research and settle where you’ll be happy."