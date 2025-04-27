Image Credit : ANI

In an ongoing security sweep following the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, authorities have demolished the homes of 14 active terrorists linked to various militant groups. These actions are part of an intensified effort to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the region, with a focus on targeting members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. The demolitions have raised questions about the identities and affiliations of these terrorists, some of whom have been involved in terrorist activities for several years.