Authorities have demolished homes of 14 active terrorists linked to LeT, JeM, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu & Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack.
14 Terrorists’ Homes Demolished in Jammu and Kashmir
In an ongoing security sweep following the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, authorities have demolished the homes of 14 active terrorists linked to various militant groups. These actions are part of an intensified effort to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the region, with a focus on targeting members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. The demolitions have raised questions about the identities and affiliations of these terrorists, some of whom have been involved in terrorist activities for several years.
1. Adil Rehman Dentoo (21)
A district commander of LeT in Sopore, Dentoo joined the banned militant group in 2021. He has been actively involved in several terror activities across the region.
2. Asif Ahmed Sheikh (28)
A district commander of JeM in Awantipora, Sheikh has been involved in continuous terrorist activities since 2022, playing a significant role in the region's insurgency.
3. Ahsan Ahmed Sheikh (23)
An active member of LeT in Pulwama, Sheikh has been continuously engaged in terrorist activities since 2023, contributing significantly to the terror network in the district.
4. Haris Nazir (20)
Active in LeT since 2023, Nazir is another key terrorist from Pulwama involved in local insurgent activities.
5. Aamir Nazir Wani (20)
A member of JeM, Wani is an active terrorist in Pulwama who joined the group in 2024, continuing to contribute to terror activities in the region.
6. Yawar Ahmed Bhat
Associated with JeM since 2024, Bhat is another active terrorist operating out of Pulwama, involved in attacks against security forces and civilians alike.
7. Asif Ahmed Khanday (24)
A terrorist from Shopian, Khanday joined Hizbul Mujahideen in July 2015. He has been aiding Pakistani terrorists, particularly in carrying out attacks in the region.
8. Naseer Ahmed Wani (21)
Another member of LeT from Shopian, Wani has been actively involved in terror activities since 2019, particularly working with foreign terrorists.
9. Shahid Ahmed Kutay (27)
Active in Shopian since 2023, Kutay is associated with LeT and its proxy group The Resistance Front (TRF), working to destabilize the region with continued attacks.
10. Aamir Ahmed Dar
A key figure in Shopian, Dar has been active with LeT since 2023, playing a significant role as an aide to foreign terrorists in the region.
11. Adnan Safi Dar
Another terrorist from Shopian, Dar has been working for both LeT and TRF since 2024. He acts as a conduit for Pakistani handlers, relaying critical information to terrorists.
12. Zubair Ahmed Wani (39)
Alias Abu Ubaida and Usman, Wani is the Chief Operational Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Anantnag. He has been implicated in several attacks on security forces since 2018 and is considered a high-priority target for authorities.
13. Haroon Rashid Ganai (32)
An active Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Anantnag, Ganai received terror training in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2018. He has been involved in insurgent activities across South Kashmir and is actively pursued by security forces.
14. Zakir Ahmed Ganie (29)
A major figure in Kulgam, Ganie is associated with LeT and is continuously involved in attacks on security forces and targeted killings, making him a significant target for authorities.
Security sweep after Pahalgam horror
These 14 individuals, whose properties were demolished by security forces, are all linked to major terrorist groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir. The demolitions are part of a broader crackdown on terrorism in the region, triggered by the deadly Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead, including a Nepali citizen, and several others injured. Authorities have vowed to pursue those responsible for the attack, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledging to hunt down the perpetrators “to the ends of the earth.”