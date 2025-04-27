A de-weeding operation at Madiwala Lake uncovered a refrigerator and heaps of trash, highlighting ongoing neglect and raising concerns over waste management and the need for stricter enforcement.

Bengaluru: In an unusual discovery, a double-door refrigerator was retrieved from Madiwala Lake during a de-weeding operation on Friday evening. The Jaldost team, operating under the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), made the surprising find while clearing water weeds in the lake.

Along with the refrigerator, the team also pulled out heaps of plastic bags, milk packets, steel vessels, books, mugs, and other debris, transforming the lake’s shoreline into what locals are calling a "miniature junkyard." The team has cleared over 20 tonnes of waste, including a mix of hyacinth and various types of garbage, since the operation began.

T. Karthikeyan, Senior Principal Scientist at NAL, explained that the Jaldost machine, capable of lifting objects as tall as 7 feet and weighing up to 4 tonnes, has been a key tool in the de-weeding process. The machine, developed using aerospace technology, has already proven effective in removing biomass from lakes, though much work remains to be done.

The refrigerator was discovered when the Jaldost machine encountered a hard, rock-like structure while clearing the lake. As the operator tried to lift it, the object proved to be unusually heavy, and upon further inspection, it turned out to be a refrigerator entangled in weeds and silt.

Once the waste is lifted from the lake, it is dumped near the shoreline before being transferred into trucks for disposal. However, officials point out that the responsibility for proper waste disposal lies with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Despite the potential for repurposing the biomass into useful products like paper, cardboard, and biofuels, there is no clear plan in place to manage the large volume of waste, leading to concerns that valuable opportunities are being missed.

Locals have expressed frustration with the ongoing neglect of the lake. "If refrigerators and steel vessels are being pulled from the lake, who knows what else is down there?" said a resident.

Another resident called for stricter monitoring of the lake and penalties for those responsible for dumping waste in it, adding that the authorities have shown little urgency in addressing the issue.

Officials from Bangalore Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) confirmed that garbage is being collected, but segregation has not been carried out due to the massive amounts of waste.

The Jaldost Mark 2 machine, developed as a spin-off from aerospace technology, has been deployed in several lakes since its launch in 2023. Its first official deployment at Gottigere Lake saw the successful clearing of 35 acres of hyacinth in just one month. BBMP has now enlisted the machine for operations at Madiwala Lake, hoping for similar results.