Karnataka records 8% more rainfall, wetlands experience deficit

Monsoon rains, which were weak in June, have intensified significantly in July. According to information from the State Natural Disaster Center, rainfall this month has exceeded expectations, with an 8% increase compared to usual levels.

In June, the state experienced a rainfall deficit, especially in the highlands, which saw 19% less rain than usual. Typically, June receives around 199 mm of rain, but this year it only received 194 mm. While the northern and southern interior regions saw higher than average rainfall, the coastal and mountainous areas experienced a deficit.



The situation improved dramatically in July, with rainfall from July 1st to the 8th exceeding the usual levels by 29%. Normally, this period sees about 67 mm of rain, but this year it recorded 86 mm.



On July 7th, the state experienced a significant downpour, receiving 59% more rain than usual. Coastal districts, which typically receive 36 mm of rain on this day, saw 82 mm. Overall, the coastal region's rainfall increased by 129% on that day. On June 7th, the state recorded 9 mm of rain, which was 59% more than the usual amount.

This increase in rainfall has also led to a substantial rise in water storage levels in the state's 14 major reservoirs, which are now 37% full.

