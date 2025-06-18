Heavy rainfall across Karnataka has led to a sharp 11-foot rise in the KRS reservoir in a single day. Steady showers continue to boost water levels in major Kaveri basin reservoirs, including Kabini, Harangi, and Nugu.

Bengaluru: Continuous rainfall across Karnataka over the past week has significantly increased water levels in several reservoirs, particularly in the northern parts of the state. In Kodagu, intense rainfall last week led to an 11-foot rise in the KRS reservoir in just one day. Though rainfall has since moderated, steady showers continue to feed the Kaveri basin reservoirs upstream of KRS.

This report provides the current status of five major reservoirs in the Cauvery basin region of Karnataka

Current water levels in major Kaveri basin reservoirs

Sl. No. Reservoir Maximum Level Current Level Inflow (Cusecs) Outflow (Cusecs) 1 KRS (Krishnarajasagara) 124.80 ft 113.25 ft 29,368 1,024 2 Nugu 2380 ft (MSL) 2364.50 ft 846 110 3 Kabini 2284 ft (MSL) 2280.51 ft 21,579 9,875 4 Taraka 2425 ft (MSL) 2412.49 ft 0 0 5 Harangi 2859 ft (MSL) 2849.22 ft 7,888 12,166

Key observations

KRS reservoir: With an inflow of 29,368 cusecs and an outflow of just 1,024 cusecs, the water level is steadily rising.

Kabini reservoir: Reports a high inflow of 21,579 cusecs, indicating upstream rainfall or releases from other reservoirs. The outflow is 9,875 cusecs.

Harangi reservoir: Shows a significant outflow (12,166 cusecs), pointing to active downstream flood management efforts.

Taraka reservoir: Currently has no reported inflow or outflow.

Nugu reservoir: Reports moderate inflow and minimal outflow, contributing to gradual level increases.

Analysis and outlook

With the monsoon season just beginning, several reservoirs are already nearing their full capacities. The Karnataka government and water management authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have initiated timely measures to regulate river flows and prepare for controlled water releases to prevent flooding in downstream areas.

Authorities remain on alert as rain forecasts continue for the coming days, which may further impact reservoir levels and inflows across the Cauvery basin.