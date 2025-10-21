The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert across Karnataka until October 29. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in coastal, South Interior, and North Interior districts. Bengaluru may see moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Bengaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for most districts of Karnataka for the next four days, starting tomorrow, October 22. The alert comes as weather systems in the southeast Arabian Sea and the southwest Bay of Bengal are expected to bring widespread rainfall across the state until October 29. Bengaluru has also been placed under a Yellow Alert today, October 21, signalling moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming days. Residents are advised to take precautions, particularly against heavy rains, strong winds, and possible localised flooding.

Heavy Rain Warning and Wind Speeds

The IMD has forecast heavy rain across South Interior, North Interior, and coastal districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected in most districts after the evening.

Wind Advisory: Winds in interior districts are expected to blow at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h.

Winds in interior districts are expected to blow at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h. Coastal Districts: Conditions are particularly severe along the coast, where wind speeds could reach 55 km/h. Fishermen have been strongly advised not to venture into the sea due to the hazardous conditions.

District-Wise Forecast

October 21–22:

Coastal Region: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have been issued a ‘Heavy to Very Heavy Rain’ warning.

South Interior Districts: Kolar, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara are expected to experience heavy rainfall.

Bengaluru: Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely in both Bengaluru Urban and Rural areas over the next 48 hours. Temperatures are expected to range between a maximum of 28°C and a minimum of 21°C.

October 23–24:

Coastal Districts: Heavy rain will continue in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada.

North Interior Districts: Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Raichur, and Belagavi have been issued heavy rain warnings.

Impact of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal

The IMD report indicates that a well-marked low-pressure area in the southeast Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours. Another weather system in the southwest Bay of Bengal is also expected to develop into a depression by tomorrow afternoon, moving towards North Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The influence of these systems has heightened rainfall activity across Karnataka.

Advisory for the Public

The IMD has urged the public to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, and follow official meteorological instructions to ensure safety. Residents, especially those in coastal areas, are advised to remain vigilant for sudden weather changes.