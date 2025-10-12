In a letter to Karnataka officials, Kharge alleged that RSS activities negatively influence children and youth. He has formally requested that RSS programs be barred from government schools, colleges, parks, and temples.

New Delhi [India]: Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Sunday raised a strong objection to holding Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) programs in government premises in Karnataka. Priyank Kharge has written a letter to the Chief Secretary, urging that permission should not be granted for RSS programs to be conducted in government school and college grounds. He has also appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting that RSS programs should not be allowed in public parks and Muzrai (endowment) temples as well. Kharge wrote, "An organisation called the Rashtriya Dasteyamsevaka Sangh is using government schools and public government grounds to organise demonstrations and hurl slogans, instilling negative thoughts in the minds of children."



"The police are carrying out unauthorised demonstrations with sticks and are having a negative impact on the minds of innocent children and youth," the letter added. "In the interest of the children, youth, public and the well-being of the society, I request you to ban all kinds of activities conducted by the RSS organization in the name of a branch, Sanghik or Baithak in government schools and government-aided schools and any government places including grounds, parks, temples of the Muzrai Department, places of the Archaeological Department," the Congress leader wrote.

100 Years of RSS

This comes amid the government's support shown towards the RSS during its centenary celebrations. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leaders lauded the organisation, the Congress maintained its stand against it. Earlier, as the Government of India released the special commemorative coins and stamps to mark the 100th anniversary of RSS, Congress leader Pawan Khera took a jibe at the BJP, saying that a coin of Rs 60 should have been issued, the same amount that freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar used to receive from the Britishers.



"If they had to issue a coin for RSS, they should have made it for Rs 60, which is how much pension Savarkar used to get from the British government. If they had to issue a postage stamp, they should have done one for the British Post, through which they used to send mercy petitions. No matter how many stamps you print, coins you issue, or how much you insert RSS into the curriculum - this country was Gandhi's, is Gandhi's, and will remain Gandhi's," Khera posted on X on October 2.

