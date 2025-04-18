Congress and BJP clash in Karnataka over price hikes. Congress targeted the Centre over fuel and LPG rates, while BJP blamed the state for rising milk prices and cess, sparking a political showdown.

Bengaluru : The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in Karnataka have been engaged in a demonstration war against each other over the issue of price hike .

The Congress-ruled Karnataka government on Thursday staged a protest in Bengaluru against the central government's recent hike in petrol and gas prices. However, contrary to that, a few days ago, the BJP had also staged a demonstration against the Congress Karnataka government over garbage cess, hike in the milk prices and various other sectors.

Speaking on the protest, Karnataka Minister HK Patil expressed his displeasure from the Centre, stating, "People are suffering. Prices of petrol and gas cylinders have been raised. We are expressing the anguish of the people. The central government should have taken the burden for the people's sake."

However, Minister Patil also defended the state government amid criticism over price increases in various sectors within Karnataka, asserting that such hikes were minimal.

When asked about the Karnataka state government increasing prices across various sectors, he said, "But that was very little. That was inevitable."

Karnataka Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil also criticised the Centre over the price-hikes, calling it “anti-poor, anti-common man and anti-farmer.”

"In spite of the fall of the crude oil in the international market to Rs 65 per barrel, the Modi government is increasing the price of diesel, petrol and LPG. What is the logic? This money is going to the Modi government. The Modi government has become bankrupt, so they're imposing taxes on the common man... The Modi government is anti-poor, anti-common man, and anti-farmer..." Patil told ANI.

Speaking on the price hike in milk by the state government, Patil said that the all the money is going to farmers and not the state government.

The Minister said, "The state government increased the taxes on milk, in which the money is going to the farmer and not the state government... For the electricity price hike, the state government is taking the hit, not the common man..."

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre accused the Centre of "looting people", saying, "The central government is looting the people. They are pocketing the money of common people. The Congress party always fights for the poor and the downtrodden..."

He further said, "The state government has not increased any prices. The milk price will go to the farmers... The government is not going to get anything from increasing the milk prices..."

Earlier today, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala strongly criticised the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of "fleecing the people of Karnataka" through recent hikes in fuel and LPG prices.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said, "...This is a reality today of Karnataka and the country. The way in which the Modi government has raised the prices of gas cylinders by Rs 50 and increased excise duty of petrol and diesel by Rs 3, we started a series of protests led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK and KPCC President Shivakumar in Karnataka today from Bengaluru. This is fleecing the people of Karnataka."

He also questioned the silence of BJP and JD(S) MPs, MLAs, and Union Ministers on the issue, accusing them of failing to protect Karnataka's interests.

"Rs 4504 crores is extra burden on account of increased excise duty on petrol and diesel. Rs 515 crores is extra burden on people and sisters of Karnataka on account of increased gas cylinder prices. Why should people of Karnataka pay Rs 5020 crores extra to Modi government? What are the MPs and Union Ministers of Karnataka doing? What are MLAs of BJP and Janata Dal is doing? If they don't have guts oppose Modi, either they should get all the prices rolled back or they should all resign and go back and face new election," Surjewala added.

In a post on X, Surjewala demanded that the Central government roll back the hike in fuel and gas prices.

"The "BEKITHA DUBARI BJP" demonstration today at Freedom Park, Bengaluru led by CM, Sh. @siddaramaiah and PCC President, Sh. @DKShivakumar ! We demand roll back of Rs50 per Gas Cylinder rise and increase in Excise Duty of Rs 2 per litre. The extra burden on Kannadigas alone is Rs4,504 CR for Petrol-Diesel and Rs 515 CR for Gas Cylinder. Why should Kannadigas pay for "costly Modi Govt"?...." the Congress leader posted on X.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also criticised the BJP and questioned is this the "Acche Din" they promised.

"The Modi government has increased petrol prices. Diesel and gas prices have been raised. Prices have gone up ever since the BJP came to power. For the past 11 years, the BJP has been continuously increasing prices. Surjewala has pointed out what happens if there's a Rs. 2 hike in petrol and diesel prices. The BJP and JD(S) have no shame. They have no moral right to protest now. If they had any self-respect, the BJP wouldn't have done this. Prices of essential commodities have increased; the Modi government is the reason behind this price hike. They said "Achhe Din Aayega" (good days will come) -- is this the good day they promised?," Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress-led Karnataka government launched a state-wide agitation called "Bekitha Kitha Dubari BJP" in Bengaluru to protest against the increase in gas and petrol prices. The demonstrations are being led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President DK Shivakumar.