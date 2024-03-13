'Remain at home, continue preparing,' Karnataka schools tell kids after exams for grades 5, 8, 9 are postponed

The Supreme Court's intervention halted Karnataka's plans to conduct board exams for grades 5, 8 and 9 in state-affiliated schools, prompting the state education department to postpone the examinations.

Following the Supreme Court's intervention to stay the Karnataka Government's plan to conduct board exams for grades 5, 8 and 9 in state-affiliated schools, the state's education department has swiftly announced the postponement of these examinations. Amid ongoing exams, which were already in progress, the state education department has put them on hold until further notice.

The Supreme Court's move came hours after a bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal overturned the March 7 decision of the Karnataka High Court's Division Bench, which had permitted the state government to proceed with the board exams for the specified grades.

In response, the Commissioner of Public Instruction issued an order on Tuesday, declaring the postponement of exams. Officials assured that regular classes would resume on Wednesday. Notably, the department had already conducted two examinations before the sudden halt, leaving students and parents perplexed.

A note from a school in Bengaluru informed parents:

Dear Parents,

Please be informed that the board exam for 8th and 9th-grade students has been postponed by the department. The new date for the exam will be announced soon.

We understand the importance of this exam for your child's academic progress. We will keep you updated on any further developments regarding the rescheduling of the exam. In the meantime, we encourage you to support your child in their continued preparation.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

In light of recent developments, we would like to inform you that all students are required to remain at home and continue preparing for the exams until further notice.

Please utilize this time wisely to revise your syllabus thoroughly and practice past papers. Remember, consistent effort and dedication are key to achieving your goals. Stay motivated and focused.

Expressing frustration, a parent from Bengaluru remarked, "In the name of examination, the government, the courts, and some petitioners are playing with the future of our children." This sentiment was echoed by Sandesh, a class 9 student from Bengaluru, who lamented, "On Wednesday, the Hindi examination was scheduled. I had prepared well. However, our teacher informed us that the exam has been postponed suddenly. I was very disappointed. I don’t know when the exam will start again."

The abrupt changes have raised concerns among students and parents, highlighting the challenges posed by the uncertainties surrounding the education system's decision-making processes.