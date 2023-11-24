Karnataka: Political turmoil unfolds as BJP leaders consider switching to Congress.

Political upheaval looms as BJP leaders contemplate a shift to the Congress in Karnataka. G. Parameshwar, the Home Minister, hinted at discussions regarding the potential defection of BJP leaders V. Somanna and Arvind Limbavali to the Congress. The discontent within the BJP became apparent as former minister V. Somanna voiced his displeasure, especially following B.Y. Vijayendra's appointment as BJP state president.

Comparing the situation to an old woman's story, Somanna declared his decision would be revealed after December 6, sparking speculation about a potential move to Congress. Somanna's discontent finds resonance with BJP leaders Arvind Limbavali, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, and Ramesh Jarkiholi, who criticised the adjustment politics of BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka. Addressing reporters, Somanna emphasised the complexity of internal agreements within the party, asserting that politics is not a theatrical company and is not confined to such arrangements.

He underscored that Vijayendra's recent appointment as state president has amplified his dissatisfaction, leading him to align with the sentiments expressed by fellow party members. The BJP leader disclosed his dedicated efforts, working tirelessly as instructed by the party's high command. However, the outcome fell short of expectations, prompting him to maintain silence until December 6. Somanna committed to unveiling the details of his grievances and the internal party dynamics at that time.

In the midst of the escalating political turbulence within the BJP, the newly appointed BJP state president, B.Y. Vijayendra, took proactive steps by meeting Ramesh Jarkiholi for breakfast on Thursday. The discussions delved into the intricacies of internal politics, with Vijayendra emphasising the imperative need for unity to fortify Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position. Vijayendra conveyed that the discussions with Jarkiholi resulted in a consensus to collaborate, working together to strengthen the Prime Minister's hands. In response, Jarkiholi expressed optimism, asserting that everything now seems to be moving in the right direction. This strategic outreach by Vijayendra assumes significance as the BJP navigates internal dissent, signalling efforts to forge unity within the party.