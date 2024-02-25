Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Police raid luxury thai spa in Yelahanka, exposes it as hub for high-tech prostitution ring

    In a shocking turn of events, the Yalahanka Newtown police have uncovered a clandestine operation at a Luxury Thai Spa, revealing that the establishment, which presented itself as a high-end spa, was, in fact, a hub for a high-tech prostitution ring. The North East Division DCP provided information that led to the police executing a raid, which exposed the elaborate system in place. 
     

    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Despite its name and exterior appearance, the Thai Spa served as a front for illegal activities, including the trafficking of women from Thailand for massage and prostitution services. The authorities have arrested three key figures, identified as Anjaneya, Anjaneya Gowda, and Harish, who were orchestrating this illicit operation. The spa exploited a disturbing modus operandi, bringing women from Thailand under the guise of tourist and business visas. Later, someone coerced these women into engaging in prostitution.

    The shocking revelation led to rescuing and protecting seven young foreign women victimized by this exploitative enterprise. The police expressed profound astonishment at the high-tech facilities discovered within the spa, emphasising the need for a thorough investigation into the broader network supporting such activities. 

