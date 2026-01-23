Mangaluru police arrested a Dandupalya gang member in Andhra Pradesh for a 1997 double murder case. The accused had changed his identity and was absconding for 29 years. He is now in custody for further investigation.

A 29-year-old double murder case in Karnataka’sMangaluru has finally seen a major breakthrough, with the arrest of a key accused linked to the notorious Dandupalya gang. Mangaluru police have arrested Chikka Hanuma alias Chikka Hanumantappa, also known as K. Krishnappa, in Andhra Pradesh in connection with the brutal killings that took place in 1997 within the limits of the Urwa police station. The arrest brings a significant development in one of the city’s longest-pending and most chilling criminal cases.

Brutal Double Murder In 1997

The crime dates back to the midnight of October 11, 1997, when members of the Dandupalya gang broke into a house near Marigudi Cross in Mangaluru. During the robbery, the gang brutally murdered 80-year-old Louis D’Mello and his 19-year-old grandson, Ranjith Vegas, before fleeing the scene with gold jewellery. Investigators have confirmed that Chikka Hanuma was an active participant in the crime.

Accused Changed Identity And Fled State

Following the murders, the accused went absconding and changed his identity to J. Krishnappa to evade arrest. He fled Karnataka and settled in Madanapalle in the Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh, where he lived for several years without detection. Despite an arrest warrant issued by a Mangaluru court in 2010, police were unable to trace him until recently.

Police Track And Arrest Fugitive In Andhra Pradesh

Acting on credible intelligence regarding his whereabouts, a special team from the Urwa police station travelled to Andhra Pradesh and successfully arrested the accused. The operation was led by Urwa police inspector Shyam Sundar H.M. The accused has since been brought back to Mangaluru for further legal proceedings.

Police records reveal that Krishnappa has more than 13 murder and robbery cases registered against him across various police stations in Karnataka, highlighting his extensive criminal history.

Recommendation For Police Reward

The Mangaluru Police Commissioner stated that a recommendation has been sent to the state Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) to reward the police personnel involved in the successful arrest, recognising their efforts in cracking the decades-old case.