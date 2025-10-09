The Karnataka government on Thursday approved the Menstrual Leave Policy (MLP) 2025, which will grant female employees one day of paid menstrual leave every month.

In a landmark move, the Karnataka government on Thursday approved the Menstrual Leave Policy (MLP) 2025, which will grant female employees one day of paid menstrual leave every month. The policy will cover women working across all sectors, including government offices, garment units, IT companies, MNCs, and other private industries in the state. Initially, the proposal provided for six days of paid menstrual leave annually for working women, but the labour department later decided to revise it to one day per month.

Reacting to the move, Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad said, “We have approved menstrual leaves for women. It is the most progressive new law that we have brought it. Women can take as many as 12 sanctioned leaves in a year, once a month or all at once, whatever they choose as per their menstrual cycle... It is a feather in the cap of a progressive government which thinks for the welfare of women and considers the roles she has to play...”

The state government had earlier constituted an 18-member committee to draft the Right of Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Health Products Bill.

Several private firms, including food delivery giants Swiggy already offer two days of leave each month during the menstrual cycle. Zomato also provides 10 days of paid menstrual leave annually.

Menstrual leave policy in other states

Bihar was one of the first to lead the way, introducing a menstrual leave policy back in 1992, allowing women two days of paid leave per month. Kerala followed suit in 2023, granting menstrual leave to female students in all state universities. Most recently, in August 2024, Odisha rolled out a policy offering one day of paid menstrual leave, enabling women to rest on the first or second day of their cycle.

The conversation around menstrual leave in India gained renewed attention in July 2024, when the Supreme Court remarked that it was for the Centre and state governments to decide whether such policies should be introduced for female students and working women. Then Chief Justice DY Chandrachud observed that while these initiatives could enhance women’s participation in the workforce, they might also inadvertently deter employers from hiring women, calling for a balanced approach.

In 2017, Arunachal Pradesh MP Ninong Ering introduced the Menstruation Benefit Bill, seeking two days of paid menstrual leave per month across both public and private sectors. However, the proposed bill still awaits passage in Parliament.