In Vijayapura, Karnataka, grieving parents donated the eyes of their brain-dead son Akash Harijan after a tragic accident. The selfless act will restore sight for patients in need and inspires many, highlighting the importance of organ donation.

In a deeply moving and selfless act, the grieving parents of a young boy in Vijayapura chose to turn their personal tragedy into a beacon of hope for others. After their son was declared brain-dead following a road accident, they made the courageous decision to donate his organs, ensuring that his life could continue to make a difference. Their gesture has drawn widespread praise and highlighted the life-saving impact of organ donation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Boy Declared Brain-Dead After Accident

Akash Harijan was critically injured in a road accident on March 22 and was admitted for treatment. Despite the best efforts of doctors, he was later declared brain-dead as his condition failed to improve.

Coming to terms with the heartbreaking reality, his parents, Mallappa Harijan and Sujata, decided to donate his organs to help save the lives of others.

Parents Donate Son’s Eyes

However, due to a sudden drop in Akash’s blood pressure, doctors were unable to retrieve other vital organs for transplantation. In a final act of generosity, his parents consented to donate his eyes.

The eye donation procedure was carried out at BLDE Hospital in Vijayapura.

A Gift of Sight and Humanity

Doctors confirmed that the donated eyes would be used to restore vision to patients in need. The hospital administration expressed deep gratitude to the family for their noble gesture.

Medical staff also paid their last respects to Akash, honouring both his life and the extraordinary decision taken by his parents.