    Karnataka: NWKRTC launches special monsoon tour package from Hubballi to Jog falls; check fares

    Hubballi Rural Divisional Controller H. Rama Gowda announced the successful launch of Jog Falls package tour buses by NWKRTC, attributing their popularity to recent monsoon rains. Managing Director Priyanga M. directed additional buses to meet demand, especially on public holidays like Moharram. Tours start July 17th, departing Hubballi Gokul Road Bus Stand to Jog Falls.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

    Hubballi Rural Divisional Controller H. Rama Gowda announced that the Jog Falls package tour buses started by the North-West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) have received a positive response from the public, thanks to the widespread monsoon rains. 

    During an event at the new bus stand on Gokula Road, the launch of these special tour buses was highlighted. Gowda emphasized that the heavy rains in the Sharavati Valley region have rejuvenated the world-famous Jog Falls, making it a spectacular sight for tourists. The majestic Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket Falls are now in full flow, drawing crowds from far and wide. In response, NWKRTC Managing Director Priyanga M. has directed the arrangement of special buses to accommodate the influx of visitors.

    The last day of Moharram, a public holiday, sees a high demand for these tours. Starting from July 17th, special package tour buses will operate every Saturday, Sunday, and on public holidays, departing from Hubballi Gokul Road Bus Stand to Jog Falls.

    The Rajahansa bus leaves at 7:30 am, the Volvo AC bus at 8:00 am, and the express bus at 8:10 am. En route, there is a stop at the Shirasi Sri Marikamba Temple. Return trips from Jog Falls are scheduled for 5:00 pm, with arrivals in Hubballi between 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm. The fares are set at ₹430 for the Rajahansa bus and ₹600 for the Volvo bus for the round trip. It was also mentioned that women are not allowed free travel under the Shakti Yojana scheme on these special buses.

    Depot Manager Munnasaba, Assistant Traffic Manager I.G. Magami, Bus Station Officer Hanchate, Davalsaba Budihala, along with drivers, staff, and passengers, were present at the launch event.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 4:44 PM IST
